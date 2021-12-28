Karnataka: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman after her mother approaches VHP citing ‘police inaction’

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by the Surathkal police in Mangaluru for allegedly sexually harassing a 27-year-old Christian woman after her mother had sought the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) help citing alleged police inaction.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Sharief Siddique, a resident of Chokkabettu.

The woman had earlier written a letter to the VHP seeking their intervention and stated that the police and her community leaders were not helping her.

After the letter went viral on social media, the Surathkal police registered a case under Sections 354 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Siddique. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that he has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The victim’s mother said that Siddique had been sexually harassing her daughter for four years.

A police officer said that Siddique was giving the victim sedatives. The victim’s mother had earlier complained to the Mangaluru south and Urwa police and they failed to act on it, which led to her seeking the VHP’s help, the police officer added.