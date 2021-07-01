Karnataka makes RT-PCR negative report, Covid vaccine certificate with both doses must for Kerala travellers

The rule will be applicable to all passengers entering Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, and personal transport. (Express file photo)

Passengers entering Karnataka from neighbouring Kerala will now be asked to furnish either an RT-PCR negative report or a Covid-19 vaccination certificate “of having received both doses”, an official order issued on Thursday stated.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, cited INSACOG (a consortium of laboratories for whole genome sequencing in the context of Covid-19 pandemic) intimating that the Delta Plus variant was reported in certain districts of Kerala as the reason behind the action taken among special surveillance measures that will be in place across the state.

According to the order, the RT-PCR negative report should not be older than 72 hours, and the vaccine certificate should specify both doses of Covid vaccine. The rule will be applicable to all passengers entering Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, and personal transport.

Further, deputy commissioners of all districts sharing borders with Kerala, namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have been instructed to deploy adequate staff at check posts to enforce the rule. “The officials have been specifically asked to check everyone including the driver, helper/cleaner, and passengers of all vehicles. For those travelling by bus, the conductor will be in charge to verify if the RT-PCR certificate is not older than 72 hours,” a senior officer from the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

Meanwhile, the order clarified, “It is mandatory for all students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business, and other reasons, to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative report.”

Earlier this week, district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu had announced that test certificates will be mandatorily checked from people coming from Kerala beginning Tuesday. The action was initiated after the state government instructed the districts to maintain high vigil and strengthen checkpoints operating on the Kerala-Karnataka borders.

However, constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below the age of two, have been exempted from the same. At the same time, in dire emergency situations, like death in the family and medical requirements, passengers will be allowed even without these requirements, but only after collecting their swab sample for a Covid test by furnishing identity and address details. Necessary action as per the protocol would be taken depending upon the test result, according to the order.

In a similar order dated June 28, Karnataka had directed all passengers from Maharashtra to furnish RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours and a vaccination certificate of at least one dose administered, for permission to enter the state.