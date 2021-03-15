Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering from Maharashtra, Kerala

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in the state. (Express photo)

With Karnataka witnessing an uptick in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases since the beginning of March, the state government Monday decided to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering the state from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala.

After a meeting with ministers and top officials in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “We have decided to enhance checks for RT-PCR negative test reports at Maharashtra and Kerala borders. All deputy commissioners have been instructed to enforce the same from tomorrow (Tuesday) itself.”

He clarified that a high-level meeting was convened after he noted that the Covid-19 scenario in the state was on the rise.

As per data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka has reported 9,021 new cases since the beginning of March, out of which 5,802 cases were from the capital city alone. Bengaluru also witnessed 40 out of the 59 total fatalities linked to the pandemic in the state during the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that the average daily increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 400 in March when compared to 243 and 300 in February and January respectively.

He added that Covid Care Centres at Koramangala Indoor Stadium, HAL, Haj Bhavan and other places have been kept on standby if need be.

Further, upon suggestion from the Covid-19 technical advisory committee to increase the vaccination rate, the government announced that steps would be taken to achieve more coverage in inoculating the public in the coming days. “We will also enhance contact tracing and testing to keep the rise under control,” Yediyurappa added.

He also reiterated that public cooperation was essential and urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines to avoid another lockdown. “In order to balance economic activity and to avoid lockdown, people should wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said.