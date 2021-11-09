Covid-19: Karnataka issues new guidelines for short-term travellers from Maharashtra

Short-term travellers from Maharashtra coming to Karnataka for two days or less by any mode of transport will have to be asymptomatic of Covid-19, that is they should be free of fever, cough, cold, throat pain, fever, and difficulty in breathing, according to the latest guidelines issued by the state government.

Travellers from Maharashtra must compulsorily undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and furnish Covid-19 full vaccination certificate.

“..persons complying the above norms strictly, may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test report for short duration of visit,” the order issued late night on Monday by the principal secretary of the health department mentioned.

A senior official from the health department told The Indian Express that the decision for travellers from Kerala would be notified soon. “The technical advisory committee(TAC) will meet the health minister on Tuesday. More relaxations are expected to be ordered after this, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the state again,” the official said.

283 new Covid-19 cases, six more deaths

Karnataka recorded 283 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, as per the bulletin issued by the department of health and family welfare.

As many as 290 persons recovered, taking the total so far to 29,44,0999. There are 7,989 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 29,90,235 and 38,118 respectively.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.26 against 1,12,658 tests, while the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.12.

On the 296th day since vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Karnataka on January 16, 2,02,614 doses were administered till 3.30 pm, the bulletin mentioned.

Health minister reviews Covid-19 vaccination

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Monday held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in the state. After the meeting, he said about 6.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Karnataka in total. “This includes 4.28 crore as first doses and 2.37 crore as second doses. While 87 per cent of the adult population have been covered with the first dose, the coverage for both doses are 48 per cent at present,” he said.