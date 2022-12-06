Amid border dispute, Maharashtra ministers say their Karnataka visit ‘postponed but not cancelled’

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, who are nodal ministers for coordination regarding legal matters in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Tuesday rescheduled their trip to Belagavi. This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai threatened legal action against the delegation of Maharashtra leaders if they visited the state amid the raging border dispute between the two states.

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, “We officially informed the Karnataka Government that two of our ministers are going to Belagavi but the Karnataka Government said if we go there, a law and order situation can arise. We decided to postpone this. We haven’t cancelled our visit.”

“Belagavi visit is not on the schedule today,” a spokesperson for Chandrakant Patil, who is in Pune, told the Indian Express.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Tuesday held a meeting with senior police officials and took stock of the situation in the state’s Belagavi district adjoining the border.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties slammed the Maharashtra Government for postponing the delegation’s visit to Belagavi.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “This is a failure of the Maharashtra Government. And to conceal their failure, they are giving frivolous excuses. December 6 is Mahaparinirvan Diwas and it has always been so. Did they not know this when they planned their visit for December 6?” “They should now give us the next date of the visit if they are claiming to have postponed it.”

Pawar added: “Today, the CM of another state, who belongs to the same party, is giving ultimatums to Maharashtra ministers to not come and visit his state. And Maharashtra is listening to him. This is because Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday had said ‘since it is Mahaparinirvan Din, we don’t want to cause any protests. This is an important day for us all’”.

Tension in districts located on the Karnataka and Maharashtra border has continued for nearly a month over the dispute and the case is presently before the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had issued an order preventing the ministers from entering Karnataka. Patil had said in the order, “There are chances of them (ministers) giving provocative speeches and controversial statements during their visit, which may lead to linguistic disharmony and a law and order problem, it may also cause loss of public properties.”

Officials said more than 1000 police personnel have been deployed on the border roads which connect Karnataka and Maharashtra. Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjeev M Patil said the police personnel have been deployed to prevent untoward incidents. The vehicles entering from Maharashtra are being thoroughly checked at the borders, he added.

Before this, the Maharashtra delegation consisting of Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Excise Minister Shamburaj Desai, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane was to visit Karnataka on December 3. However, due to tensions in the district over the assault on a college student for carrying a Karnataka State flag, the visit was postponed.

On Tuesday, the delegation was scheduled to visit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden, Shahpur, followed by a trip to the Martyr’s Memorial at Hindalga among other places.