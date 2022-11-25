scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai schedules all-party meet next week

The all-party meeting will discuss the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said

The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added. (File)

With the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka simmering following remarks by chief ministers and leaders of both states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that an all-party meeting will be held next week on the contentious issue.

The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added. “The border dispute is over but Maharashtra is raking up this row. The resolution of gram panchayat and other related issues are with us (in our favour). All these will be debated in the Supreme Court,” Bommai said.

The border dispute related to the ‘ownership’ of several villages bordering the two states is being heard in the Supreme Court. All preparations have been made to present Karnataka’s arguments before the Supreme Court, Bommai said, adding that he had information that there was talk of resolving this imbroglio through talks.

Bommai said that Maharashtra has filed a case in the Supreme Court. The Karnataka government, he said, will hold the all-party meeting and discuss the course of arguments in the Supreme Court as well as discussions with the Border Development Authority.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
More from Bangalore

Bommai’s decision to hold an all-party meeting comes after former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the same. He had also sought that the legal team representing Karnataka in the Supreme Court be strengthened.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:40:42 am
Next Story

I Hereby Declare: Harshad Patel’s wealth and assets

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close