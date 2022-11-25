Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai schedules all-party meet next week

With the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka simmering following remarks by chief ministers and leaders of both states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that an all-party meeting will be held next week on the contentious issue.

The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added. “The border dispute is over but Maharashtra is raking up this row. The resolution of gram panchayat and other related issues are with us (in our favour). All these will be debated in the Supreme Court,” Bommai said.

The border dispute related to the ‘ownership’ of several villages bordering the two states is being heard in the Supreme Court. All preparations have been made to present Karnataka’s arguments before the Supreme Court, Bommai said, adding that he had information that there was talk of resolving this imbroglio through talks.

Bommai said that Maharashtra has filed a case in the Supreme Court. The Karnataka government, he said, will hold the all-party meeting and discuss the course of arguments in the Supreme Court as well as discussions with the Border Development Authority.

Bommai’s decision to hold an all-party meeting comes after former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the same. He had also sought that the legal team representing Karnataka in the Supreme Court be strengthened.