Karnataka: Madhya Pradesh CM attacks Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Nehru ‘divided’ India

Attacking the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday questioned the rationale behind organising the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The BJP leader claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress ‘divided’ the country.

He made the remark while participating in the BJP’s backward classes rally in Kalaburgi Sunday.

Chouhan also praised his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai for bringing in the anti-conversion legislation and criticised the Congress for opposing it. Calling the Karnataka unit of the Congress a divided house, he said there were already DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah factions in the party and now Mallikarjuna Kharge will have one too.

Calling Kharge a ‘sacrificial lamb’, Chouhan said: “They (Congress) can’t win elections and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are aware of it. They have made Kharge a sacrificial lamb as they cannot win any elections in the country.”

Chouhan said steps for OBC welfare were taken by the governments of Morarji Desai and VP Singh, which also had BJP leaders. The MP chief minister added that the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was given constitutional status by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Bommai said: “Congress governments never cared to fulfill the 50-year-old demand of backward communities. The committee under the chairmanship of Justice Nagamohan Das, which recommended a hike in the quantum of reservation for SC and ST communities, was constituted during the coalition government and not when the Congress government was in power…”

Bommai further said a grant of Rs 354 crore has been released to over 20,000 Kuruba associations without any guarantee under the Amrit scheme. “Why was this not done by Siddaramaiah who belongs to the same community? Did he not have the minimum courtesy to help that community at least after coming to power?” he said.

Bommai said the Centre has issued an order to include the Talawar community under the Scheduled Tribe category by removing it from the list of backward classes.

“I have come to this convention with the official order. Power is not permanent as it will come and go but I will go after doing justice to the community… My government has given 2,000 new classrooms, 51 new hospitals, and 316 new buses. A textile park will be established soon. By doing this, we are giving employment to local youths. The real development of Kalyana Karnataka has started,” the Karnataka chief minister said.