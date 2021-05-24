Karnataka: Madhuvanahalli village consecrates ‘Corona Maramma’; district administration clears the area

A former gram panchayat president and a few villagers in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district consecrated the ‘Corona Maramma’ near a village in Kollegal taluk to beat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The district administration soon came to know about the construction of a makeshift place of worship in Madhuvanahalli village and razed the illegal construction in no time.

Amid #COVID19 pandemic, a former gram panchayat president along with few villagers in #Karnataka‘s Chamarajanagar district consecrated goddess “Corona Maramma” to protect people from the virus. Place of worship now cleared by the district administration. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/79joc3N2oh — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 24, 2021

According to district administration officials, on Thursday midnight Yashodamma, a former gram panchayat president along with a priest and a few villagers conducted prayers and consecrated a small ‘Corona Maramma’ idol.

Based on information, Kollegal tahshildar K Kunal along with the rural sub inspector Ashok visited Madhuvanahalli village, and cleared the temple and issued a stern warning against Yashodamma for initiating such practices.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Ashok said, “We removed the makeshift temple since it was illegal and was done based on superstitious beliefs. We restricted the villagers from visiting the temple as a lockdown is in place,” he added.

According to officials, Yashodhamma was let off with a warning after she admitted her act was out of ignorance.

During the plague epidemic towards the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century in the country, many people in Bengaluru and rural parts of the state thought that the spread of deadly disease was a curse of Goddess Maramma and decided to build a temple dedicated to Goddess ‘Plague Maramma’ to ward of the epidemic which still exists.

Temples were built in the name of the deity and offerings were made in those times and continued till today. In Bengaluru city ‘Plague Amma’ or ‘Plague Maramma’ temples still exist in the pete areas of the city such as Avenue Road, Chikpete, Balepete and others.

Karnataka Chief Minister @BSYBJP offers special pooja at Sri Annamma Devi Temple in Majestic area which is considered to be the guardian goddess of #Bengaluru. People believe that this goddess was a saviour during times of pox & other attacks or sickness on people. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/oobCIdHCXZ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 7, 2021

Recently in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the authorities of Kamatchipuri Adhinam have consecrated ‘Corona Devi’, a black stone idol of 1.5 feet tall, to protect people from the virus. The temple management is also planning to organize Maha Yagam soon with special poojas to the deity for 48 days, according to reports.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had offered special pooja at Sri Annamma Devi Temple in Majestic area which is considered to be the guardian goddess of Bengaluru.