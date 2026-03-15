LPG black marketing hits Karnataka as cylinders sell for Rs 7,000; crackdown launched against hoarders

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The Kengeri police in Karnataka arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders from multiple brands to sell them at inflated prices. The arrest comes amidst a massive statewide crackdown by the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department, which has seized over 300 cylinders being used or sold illegally.
Mangal Ram, owner of Mahalakshmi Enterprises in Mailasandra, was apprehended following a tip-off. Mahanthagowda Tadlagi, a food inspector for Bengaluru South taluk, received information that Ram was stockpiling cylinders to create an “artificial shortage” and exploit desperate customers.
The Kengeri police raided the premises and seized 15 cylinders. They booked Ram under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, and Section 318(4) [cheating and dishonesty] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Beyond Kengeri, the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids across Karnataka, seizing 316 LPG cylinders allegedly diverted for commercial use. These include 45 in Peenya and 209 in Chikkajala of Bengaluru, 3 in Shivamogga district, 46 in Davanagere and 13 in Yadgir.
Similarly, a case was registered against a gas agency shop in KGF, Kolar district, which was conducting illegal refilling of gas cylinders, it said.
The department noted that despite the crackdown, over 3.86 lakh domestic cylinders and 6,371 commercial cylinders were distributed across the state on Saturday alone. Officials assured that priority supply (20 per cent of commercial stock) is being maintained for hospitals, schools, and government offices.
The supply chain disruption has hit the hospitality sector hard. One hotel owner told The Indian Express that while commercial cylinders are nearly unavailable, they are being sold in the black market for a staggering Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
“I have already trimmed the menu and stopped cooking fried items that consume more LPG,” the owner said. “I am spending more time hunting for cylinders than running my kitchen.”
In South Bengaluru, some eateries have reverted to primitive methods, sourcing firewood from the city’s outskirts or using kerosene stoves and induction heaters. This surge in demand has sent firewood prices climbing, with rates now hovering between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 per tonne.
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