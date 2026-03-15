LPG black marketing hits Karnataka as cylinders sell for Rs 7,000; crackdown launched against hoarders

The Kengeri police in Karnataka arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders from multiple brands to sell them at inflated prices. The arrest comes amidst a massive statewide crackdown by the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department, which has seized over 300 cylinders being used or sold illegally.

Mangal Ram, owner of Mahalakshmi Enterprises in Mailasandra, was apprehended following a tip-off. Mahanthagowda Tadlagi, a food inspector for Bengaluru South taluk, received information that Ram was stockpiling cylinders to create an “artificial shortage” and exploit desperate customers.

The Kengeri police raided the premises and seized 15 cylinders. They booked Ram under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, and Section 318(4) [cheating and dishonesty] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).