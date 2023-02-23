Karnataka lost nearly Rs 1 crore every day to cybercrimes in 2022: Home Department

Nearly Rs 1 crore on an average was stolen every day by cyber fraudsters in 2022 from individuals in Karnataka, recording a surge of 150 per cent in the money lost in internet crimes, according to the data shared by the state home department. Karnataka lost a whopping Rs 363 crore in 2022, and since 2019 the scamsters have managed to siphon away Rs 722 crore.

Responding to a question raised by MLC M Nagaraj at the legislative council, the home department said that in 2022, Karnataka lost Rs 363,11,54,443, while the officials also managed to recover 12 per cent of the sum; ie; 46,87,89,415. In 2021, the state lost Rs 145,05,85,810 to cyber crimes. There has been no let up in such crimes even in 2023, as the state registered 1,325 cybercrime cases in January alone and several individuals lost Rs 36.63 crore to the scamsters.

According to the official data, Bengaluru topped the chart with victims losing Rs 266,70,35, 040 followed by Mysuru city at a distant second (Rs 14,07,03,467) and Mandya district in the third spot (Rs 13,82,22,366).

In 2022, the number of cyber crime cases in Karnataka skyrocketed to 12,551 compared to the previous year’s 8,132.

According to a police officer, the recovery of money in cybercrime cases is really hard because of various factors, including digital wallets, delay in reporting the crime and lack of coordination among states. “Whatever recovery has been made is with the help of Cyber Crime Information Report (CIR). Also we need to accept that the state has a good mechanism to report cyber crimes with CEN police stations at every division level in Bengaluru and one each at the districts of the state, said a police officer.

A senior police officer said that the mode of cybercrimes has changed due to the increasing dependence of digital payment applications post Covid-19.

“Like earlier days, cyber criminals won’t be asking for One Time Password (OTP) or engaged in Skimming, largely. Cyber education is very much essential at schools as internet crimes are likely to increase in the days to come,” said the officer.

The Home Department in its response said that it has been making efforts to create awareness among the public by distributing cyber awareness books and is also trying to educate children against cyber bullying.

Year-wise data on cyber crime cases in Karnataka:

2019

Total money lost in cyber crime cases: Rs 71,27,19,806

Total money recovered in cyber crime cases: Rs 8,59,45,570

2020

Total money lost in cyber cyber crime cases: Rs 1,05,99,55,357

Total money recovered in cyber crime cases s: Rs 14,83,49,627

2021

Total money lost in cyber crime cases: Rs 1,45,05,85,810

Total money recovered in cyber crime cases: Rs 25,96,33,607

2022

Total money lost in cyber crime cases: Rs 3,63,11,54,443

Total money recovered in cyber crime cases: Rs 46,87,89,415

2023 (Till end of January)

Total money lost in cyber crime cases: Rs 36,63,82,797

Total money recovered in cyber crime cases: Rs 1,03,44,045

Total number of cyber crime cases registered:

2020: 10,738

2021: 8,132

2022: 12,551

2023 (till the end of June): 1,325