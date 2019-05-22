Karnataka Loksabha elections 2019: Traffic restrictions in Bangalore on counting day

As the counting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place on May 23 starting 8 am in Bangalore, The Bengaluru traffic police have made traffic arrangements in the city.

The counting will be held at Mount Carmel College, S.S.M.R.V. College Jayanagar and St.Joseph’s Indian School (Mallya Road). According to the press release by Bengaluru traffic police, the candidates, supporters and a large number of party workers of various parties are expected to come in vehicles. For smooth conduct of counting in and around counting centres and free flow of traffic, following traffic advisory is issued;

Parking of Vehicles is restricted on the following roads/Places Mount Carmel College(Vasanthnagar) 1. Palace Road, from Old High Grounds Jn., to Vasanth nagar Under Bridge. 2. M.V.Jayaram Road, from Udaya T.V. Jn., to Vasanth nagar Under Bridge. 3. Both Sides of Race Course road, from Chalukya Circle upto Khanija Bhavan. 4. Both Sides of T.Chowdaiah Road, from Old High Grounds P.S. Jn., to Windsor Jn., 5. Palace Cross Road, From Vasantnagar Under Bridge to B.D.A. Jn., 6. Cunningham Road, grom Hotel Le Meridian to Chandrika Hotel Jn.

St.Joseph’s Indian School (Mallya Road) 1. Mallya Hospital Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to R.R.M.R. Jn., 2. R.R.M.R. Road, from RRMR Jn., to Hudson Circle 3. Kasturba Road, from Hudson Circle to Siddalingaiah Circle 4. Vittal Mallya Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to Coffee Day Jn., 5. Kasturba Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to Queens Circle, both sides.

S.S.M.R.V. College (Jayanagar) 1. 26th Main Road, Vaishali Jn.,to Jayanagar General Hospital, Jayanagar T.Block 2. 36thCross Road to 27 thMain Road Jn.,and 20 thMain Road Jn.Jayanagar T Block 3. Jayanagar 36 th Cross – East end to Jayanagar 18 th main 4. Jayanagar 32 nd Cross – East end to Jayanagar 18 th main 5. Jayanagar 39th Cross – East end to Jayanagar 18 th main 6. Jayanagar 18 th Main Road – Jayanagar 46th Cross to 32 nd Cross 7. Jayanagar 27 th Main Jayanagar46th cross to Thilaknagar Main Road 8. Jayanagar 28th Main Jayanagar46th cross to Thilaknagar Main Road 9. East End Main Road – Jayanagar46th cross to Thilaknagar Main Road

Parking is provided on following roads:

1. T.Chowdaiah Road, from L.R.D.E. Junction to Rajbhavan Junction towards Musical Fountain. 2. One side of 8th Main Vasantnagar 3. Party workers coming to Mount Carmel College Counting place can park their vehicles at Main Palace parking place, entering from Vasantnagar Under Bridge. 4. Vikasa Soudha Parking Place 5. Kanteerava Stadium 6. Carmel Convent Ground – Jayanagar T Block 7. Mewa College Ground – Jayanagar T Block 8. K.S.R.T.C. Ground for Counting officers and Men. “Due to congestion on the above roads, on23 May vehicles users are requested to use an alternative route. This Traffic Restriction will be in force from 6-00 AM to 6 PM.” Bengaluru traffic police said in the press release.