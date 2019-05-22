Karnataka Loksabha elections 2019: Counting of votes and time of announcement of results

The three Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru to get new MP as the counting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place on May 23 starting 8 am.

Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Bangalore South went to polls on May 18. Total of 31 candidates are in the fray from Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, 22 candidates from Bangalore Central and 25 candidates from Bangalore South constituencies fought the elections.

Over 39 lakh exercised their franchise in the April 18 elections. The three urban constituencies of North, Central and South recorded polling percentages of 54.66%, 54.28%, 53.47%, respectively.

The results are likely to be formally announced only by 6 pm, The counting will be held in St Joseph’s Indian High School near Vittal Mallya Road (Bangalore North), Mount Carmel Women’s PU College, Vasanthnagar (Bangalore Central) and SSMRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bangalore South).

According to the district election officer, N Manjunath Prasad, results are expected to be delayed this time because of manual counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips from more booths.

“Five booths will be randomly selected from each assembly constituency in the Lok Sabha constituencies and VVPAT slips from these booths will be counted to crosscheck if they match the EVM figures. Earlier, only one booth used to be selected from each assembly constituency,” explained Manjunath Prasad.

“The EVM counting will start at 8 am till 12.30 pm and the results will be announced only after the counting of postal ballots, defence personnel votes and VVPAT slips. The use of mobile phones are prohibited inside the counting rooms,” he added.

The Bangalore city police have made security arrangements across the city. Prohibitory orders and liquor ban will be enforced in the city from 6 am on May 23 to May 24 ensuring smooth counting of votes. Celebration and bursting of crackers are prohibited from 100 metres of the counting stations.

The police will deploy two paramilitary companies and 23 KSRP companies along with over 3,000 police personnel in the city as precautionary measures. Seven DCPs, 22 ACPs, 77 inspectors, 180 sub-inspector8s, 2,000 constables and head constables, two battalions of paramilitary forces and 23 KSRP platoons will be on duty.

Bengaluru traffic police have made traffic and parking arrangements for the vehicles in and around the counting stations.