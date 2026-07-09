10 officers, Rs 49.8 crore assets: What Karnataka Lokayukta searches found

According to the Karnataka Lokayukta, the 10 government officers had combined assets of Rs 37.95 crore in immovable property and Rs 11.88 crore in movable property.

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous search operations at more than 53 locations across the state on Wednesday in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases registered against 10 government officers, uncovering assets collectively valued at over Rs 49.8 crore.

This is the second major search operation conducted after D K Shivakumar took charge as Karnataka’s chief minister.

According to the Lokayukta, the officers had combined assets of Rs 37.95 crore in immovable property and Rs 11.88 crore in movable property, taking the total to approximately Rs 49.83 crore.

The search operation came a day after Lokayukta officials conducted searches on three government officials, including the special deputy commissioner of Bengaluru district, on Tuesday in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of 13 acres of government land to private individuals.