10 officers, Rs 49.8 crore assets: What Karnataka Lokayukta searches found

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The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous search operations at more than 53 locations across the state on Wednesday in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases registered against 10 government officers, uncovering assets collectively valued at over Rs 49.8 crore.
This is the second major search operation conducted after D K Shivakumar took charge as Karnataka’s chief minister.
According to the Lokayukta, the officers had combined assets of Rs 37.95 crore in immovable property and Rs 11.88 crore in movable property, taking the total to approximately Rs 49.83 crore.
The search operation came a day after Lokayukta officials conducted searches on three government officials, including the special deputy commissioner of Bengaluru district, on Tuesday in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of 13 acres of government land to private individuals.
According to Lokayukta officials, the searches were conducted at premises linked to M K Jagadish, special deputy commissioner, Bengaluru district; B R Manjunath, tahsildar; and Rajanikanth, a clerk.
The case is related to the alleged wrongful allotment of more than 13 acres of land at Hunasamaranahalli to private people, causing a loss to the government. The Lokayukta officials who had registered a case had obtained permission from the government and were granted warrants to conduct the raid. A Lokayukta officer said that they have seized documents from the offices and residences and are investigating further.
1. Narendra Kumar M, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department, Division‑1, K R Circle, Bengaluru
Immovable assets: 3 houses, 4 acres of agricultural land. Total value of Rs 5.95 crore
Movable assets: Rs 3.10 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.20 crore, vehicles worth Rs 16.60 lakh, bank FDs worth Rs 89.16 lakh, other articles worth Rs 27.46 lakh. Total value of Rs 2.56 crore
Disproportionate assets (DA) value: Rs 5.75 crore
2. Praveen Srihari B, Superintendent Engineer, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited, Bengaluru
Immovable assets: 2 sites, 2 houses, 11 acres of agricultural land. Total value: Rs 4.60 crore
Movable assets: Rs 2.35 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 11.08 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 1.15 crore. Total value: Rs 1.28 crore.
Total DA value: Rs 4.33 crore
3. Pushpa D R, Additional Director (Admin), Agricultural Marketing Board, Head Office, Bengaluru
Immovable assets: 1 site, 3 houses, 1 commercial building, 20 gunta of agricultural land. Total value: Rs 7.37 crore
Movable assets: Rs 72,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 42.50 lakh. Total value: Rs. 78.22 lakh
DA value: Rs 5.93 crore
4. Duggappa B H, Range Forest Officer, Watershed Development Department, Chitradurga district
Immovable assets: 3 sites, 1 house, 3 acres 30 guntas of agricultural land. Total value: Rs 1.51 crore
Movable assets: Rs 1.83 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.92 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 22 lakh, other items worth Rs 10.75 lakh. Total value: Rs 43.51 lakh
DA value: Rs 1.95 crore
5. Shankara M, Associate Professor (Agricultural Engineering), Horticulture Department, Chitradurga district
Immovable assets: 1 site, 2 houses, 8 acres 26 guntas of agricultural land. Total value: Rs 1.71 crore
Movable assets: Rs 9,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 26.10 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 27.80 lakh, other items worth Rs 1.02 crore. Total value: Rs 1.56 crore
DA value: Rs 1.87 crore
6. Amruth Rao, Assistant Executive Engineer (E), Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited, Kalaburagi district
Immovable assets: 3 sites, 2 houses, 1 flat, 2 commercial complexes, agricultural land worth Rs 35.80 lakh. Total value: Rs 2.83 crore
Movable assets: Rs 68,027 in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 38.53 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 10.52 lakh, Rs 54.59 lakh in bank balance, other items worth Rs 10.36 lakh. Total value: Rs 1.15 crore
DA value: Rs 2.65 crore
7. Thimmaiah, Panchayat Development Officer, Kumbalaguru Grama Panchayath, Bengaluru South District
Immovable assets: 2 sites, 4 houses, 4 acres and 15 guntas agricultural land. Total value: Rs 2.53 crore
Movable assets: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 84 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 35.70 lakh. Total value: Rs 1.19 crore
DA value: Rs 3.51 crore
8. Kiran Angadi, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Research Centre, Forest Department, Ankola, Shivamogga
Immovable assets: 1 house, 1 acre agricultural land. Total value: Rs 1.52 crore
Movable assets: Rs 13,044 in case, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5.45 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 2.84 lakh, other items worth Rs 33.94 lakh. Total value: Rs 42.36 lakh
DA value: Rs 1.95 crore
9. Basanagouda Patil, Executive Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, NRBC Sub-Division-4, Chikkahonakuni, Devadurga, Raichuru
Immovable assets: 5 sites, 4 houses, 92 acres of agricultural land. Total value: Rs 8.28 crore
Movable assets: Rs 1.15 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 28.80 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 10.50 lakh, bank savings and FDs of Rs 75.50 lakh. Total value: Rs 1.16 crore
DA value: Rs 6.12 crore
10. Madhusudan N, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Tipaturu Sub-Division, Tumakuru district
Immovable assets: 3 sites, 1 house. Total value: Rs 1.62 crore
Movable assets: Rs 11.94 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 94.05 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 27.00 lakh. Total value: Rs 1.33 crore
DA value: Rs 2.10 crore
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