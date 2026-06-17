Gold, land, cash and property worth Rs 31.11 crore: What Lokayukta found in raids on 8 Karnataka officials

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after D K Shivakumar assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Lokayukta Tuesday conducted raids on eight government officials and allegedly unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 31.11 crore from them.
The Lokayukta conducted raids at more than 35 locations, including Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, and Chikkamagaluru.
The raids come days after Shivakumar warned officials against bribery and corruption. “No one should have to pay Rs 10 as a bribe in the taluk or district offices. Telephone numbers will be displayed in all the offices so that citizens can lodge complaints if they are being asked for a bribe,” the Karnataka chief minister said during a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha.
Here’s what Lokayukta officials found during the searches:
1. Rajanna. SL, Additional Director, Town Planning, Bengaluru
Value of immovable assets: 3 sites, 2 houses, and 3 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3,89,68,000.
Value of movable assets: Rs 40,000 in cash, Rs 70,00,000 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 17,00,000, and Rs 20,00,000 in bank savings valued at Rs 1,07,40,000
Total DA value: Rs 7,10,48,000
2. Uday Kumar MB, Assistant Executive Engineer, BESCOM, Bengaluru
Value of immovable assets: 10 sites, 1 house, and 1 acre of agricultural land valued at Rs 2,66,35,000
Value of movable assets: Rs 1,83,650 in cash, Rs 30,29,810 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 33,00,000, and Rs 21,00,000 in FDs, valued at Rs 87,93,460.
Total DA value: Rs 3,90,78,460
3. Harshavardhan P N, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Davanagere
Value of immovable assets: 4 sites and 2 houses valued at Rs 4,05,00,000
Value of movable assets: Rs 3,000 in cash, Rs 30,00,000 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 25,00,000, and Rs 25,00,000 worth of other things valued at Rs 80,03,000
Total DA value: Rs 2,70,00,000
4. Siddeshwar N Hebbal, Chief Mechanical Engineer, NWKRTC, Hubli
Value of immovable assets: 1 site and 2 houses valued at Rs 1,65,60,000
Value of movable assets: Rs 37,00,000 in cash, Rs 1,23,71,120 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 30,16,000, and Rs 20,14,500 worth other things valued at Rs 2,11,01,620
Total DA value: Rs 2,61,04,620
5. Sanna Kenchappa, Superintendent Engineer, KRIDL, Belagavi
Value of immovable assets: 3 houses and 31 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 2,00,50,000
Value of movable assets: Rs 1,67,800 in cash, Rs 54,29,760 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 20,60,000, and Rs 20,55,408 worth of other things valued at Rs 97,12,968
Total DA value: Rs 2,54,37,700
6. Krishna Naik LA, Secretary, Bayaluseeme Area Development Board, Chitradurga
Value of immovable assets: 7 sites, 3 houses, and 2 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 1,86,24,400
Value of movable assets: Rs 6,96,290 in cash, Rs 43,23,230 worth of gold and silver ornaments, and vehicles worth Rs 33,75,000 valued at Rs 83,94,520
Total DA value: Rs 2,57,74,356
7. Manik S Kanakatte, Superintendent Engineer, PWD Department, Kalaburagi
Value of immovable assets: 5 sites, 3 houses, 1 commercial complex, agricultural land worth Rs 70,00,000 valued at Rs 3,14,34,000
Value of movable assets: Rs 1,26,810 in cash, Rs 37,92,250 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 49,15,000, and Rs 50,00,000 in bank savings valued at Rs 1,38,34,060
Total DA value: Rs 4,94,68,110
8. K S Mohan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Chikkamagaluru
Value of immovable assets: 3 sites, 2 houses, 7 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3,45,91,003
Value of movable assets: Rs 1,19,395 in cash, Rs 5,16,855 worth of gold and silver ornaments, vehicles worth Rs 5,00,000, and Rs 5,00,000 worth of other things valued at Rs 16,36,250
Total DA value: Rs 3,62,27,253
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram