Gold, land, cash and property worth Rs 31.11 crore: What Lokayukta found in raids on 8 Karnataka officials

The Lokayukta raids come days after Shivakumar warned officials against bribery and corruption. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Days after D K Shivakumar assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Lokayukta Tuesday conducted raids on eight government officials and allegedly unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 31.11 crore from them.

The Lokayukta conducted raids at more than 35 locations, including Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, and Chikkamagaluru.

The raids come days after Shivakumar warned officials against bribery and corruption. “No one should have to pay Rs 10 as a bribe in the taluk or district offices. Telephone numbers will be displayed in all the offices so that citizens can lodge complaints if they are being asked for a bribe,” the Karnataka chief minister said during a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha.