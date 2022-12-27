scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Karnataka Lokayukta raids commercial tax offices, manufacturers and dealers for evading taxes

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta, the searches were related to companies manufacturing or trading or selling and holding tobacco and pan masala products and their nexus with commercial tax officers.

More than 150 police officers, men and independent witnesses were deployed for the said searches, the Karnataka Lokayukta said. (File)

Karnataka Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches across the state in 37 locations, including premises of 13 commercial tax offices and 24 manufacturers and dealers.

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta, the searches were related to companies manufacturing or trading or selling and holding tobacco and pan masala products and their nexus with commercial tax officers. The business community dealing with these products in connivance with commercial tax officials were avoiding paying taxes and causing wrongful losses to the government’s exchequer, the statement said.

The Lokayukta added, “Searches have revealed that many manufacturers have not kept their books of account regarding purchases of raw materials, expenses, sales of finished products etc. It was a blatant violation of GST laws which prima face appears that the commercial tax officers also have knowingly neglected. Searches have also revealed huge stocks without inventory and accountability. The commercial tax officers of that jurisdiction were called and briefed about the facts and were asked to take stock of the facts and necessary legal action as deemed fit and report compliance.”

The Lokayukta police also searched godowns in 20 places and it was observed that no purchase invoices, sales, or stocks registers were maintained. It was seen that the traders were having a “free hand” in selling these goods without paying any GST. “This is not possible without the collusion of commercial tax officers. Some of them did not even have GST numbers and the stocks did not match the books of accounts,” the statement said.

In addition, offices of other commercial tax officers were also searched during the operation to investigate the nexus with these traders and manufacturers. It was revealed that the officers hardly visited and inspected these manufacturing units or the traders to collect the taxes as per law and encouraged free trade and manufacturing which caused wrong losses to the government exchequer. Many incriminating documents to show the tax evasion, false GST credits and irregularities in maintaining stocks in godowns etc were also seized.

More than 150 police officers, men and independent witnesses were deployed for the said searches, the Karnataka Lokayukta said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 22:53 IST
