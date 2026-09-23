Karnataka Lokayukta raids 33 locations of government officers, finds Rs 29 crore in assets

During the searches, Sridevi, District Registrar, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, was found to have the highest-value assets, worth around Rs 6.81 crore.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 11:02 AM IST
karnataka lokayuktaKarnataka Lokayukta Police said the searches identified immovable properties worth Rs 17.98 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.63 crore.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at over 33 locations linked to six government officers and two retired officers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases and identified assets worth over Rs 29 crore, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the residences, offices and premises linked to relatives of the officers across Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru South, Mandya, Kodagu, Dharwad and Bidar and led to the identification of properties, vehicles, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other assets.

Also read | 10 officers, Rs 49.8 crore assets: What Karnataka Lokayukta searches found

The raids were conducted on the premises of Shivaraju M, Hostel Superintendent, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Maddur; H M Ranganath (retired) assistant engineer, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shivajinagar; Rajeshwari Babalad, Assistant Executive Engineer, Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM); H R Ramesh, Municipal Commissioner, Kodagu; Kiran Baindur, Assistant Executive Engineer, Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM), Dharwad; Darshan Gowda G, Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Chikkaballapur; Manik Rao, retired agriculture officer, Bidar; and Sridevi, District Registrar, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Officials said the searches identified immovable properties worth Rs 17.98 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.63 crore.

Sridevi was found to have the highest asset value, around Rs 6.81 crore, including two sites, two houses, agricultural land valued at Rs 2.5 crore, and a garment factory valued at Rs 2.3 crore.

Also read | Court seeks response to plea for Lokayukta probe into Kharge trust land row

In the case involving former assistant engineer H M Ranganath, officials identified movable assets worth around Rs 3.96 crore, including cash, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles, fixed deposits and other articles. His total assets were valued at around Rs 5.70 crore.

In Mandya, Lokayukta teams identified immovable properties worth Rs 2.16 crore and movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore linked to Shivaraju M. The properties included five sites, five houses, a commercial complex, a farmhouse, and six acres of agricultural land.

Story continues below this ad

Searches linked to Rajeshwari Babalad in Kalaburagi identified assets worth around Rs 2.20 crore, while Kiran Baindur was found to have assets worth around Rs 2.80 crore.

Lokayukta said documents and other materials seized during the searches were being examined to establish the officials’ income, expenditure, and sources of the assets.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments