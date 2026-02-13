Karnataka Lokayukta raids 4 officers across 29 locations; PWD engineer found with Rs 12.8 crore in assets

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Lokayukta Police Thursday carried out coordinated searches at more than 29 locations across Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere and Dharwad in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases registered against four government officers.
Lokayukta officials said the searches were part of ongoing investigations under the Prevention of Corruption framework related to possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. They added that the simultaneous searches covered the accused’s houses and offices, as well as properties linked to their relatives.
The officers under investigation are Purushotham Das Hegade, Executive Engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bengaluru City; H M Janardhana, Superintendent Engineer with KRIES in Bengaluru Rural; Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) with BESCOM in Davanagere; and Somalingappa Fakkirappa Siddanagoudar, Survey Supervisor at the ADLR Office in Dharwad.
According to the Lokayukta police, the searches unearthed both immovable and movable assets allegedly disproportionate to the officers’ known sources of income.
In Bengaluru, searches at 14 locations linked to Hegade led to the detection of assets, including one site, two houses, two educational institutions, and 11 acres 30 guntas of agricultural land, collectively valued at ₹11.52 crore. Movable assets – including cash, gold and silver ornaments, and fixed deposits – were valued at ₹1.32 crore, taking the total assets to ₹12.84 crore.
In Bengaluru Rural, six locations connected to Janardhana were searched. Investigators reported the recovery of one site, three houses, and 34 acres of agricultural land, valued at ₹3.20 crore. Movable assets, including cash, jewellery, vehicles and other items, were estimated at ₹2.57 crore, with total assets pegged at ₹5.77 crore.
In Davanagere, five locations linked to Arjun R H were searched. The identified assets include two sites, three houses, and 2.2 acres of agricultural land, valued at ₹2.17 crore, along with movable assets worth ₹31.69 lakh. The total value of assets was estimated at ₹2.49 crore.
In Dharwad, searches at four locations associated with Siddanagoudar revealed three sites, one house and three acres of agricultural land valued at ₹2.08 crore. Movable assets worth ₹56.13 lakh were also found, bringing the total to ₹2.64 crore.
Officials said further scrutiny of documents and property valuations is underway, and subsequent legal action will be initiated based on the findings.
