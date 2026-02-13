Karnataka Lokayukta raids 4 officers across 29 locations; PWD engineer found with Rs 12.8 crore in assets

Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted coordinated searches at 29 locations across four districts in disproportionate assets cases against four government officers, covering their homes, offices and properties linked to relatives. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police Thursday carried out coordinated searches at more than 29 locations across Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere and Dharwad in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases registered against four government officers.

Lokayukta officials said the searches were part of ongoing investigations under the Prevention of Corruption framework related to possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. They added that the simultaneous searches covered the accused’s houses and offices, as well as properties linked to their relatives.

The officers under investigation are Purushotham Das Hegade, Executive Engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bengaluru City; H M Janardhana, Superintendent Engineer with KRIES in Bengaluru Rural; Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) with BESCOM in Davanagere; and Somalingappa Fakkirappa Siddanagoudar, Survey Supervisor at the ADLR Office in Dharwad.