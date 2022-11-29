Karnataka Lokayukta officer bags gold in Police Lawn Tennis Championship

Karnataka Lokayukta police officer M H Satish, 51, has won two medals — gold in veteran doubles and silver in veteran singles — at the 23rd All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2022 held in New Delhi from November 15 to 18. Satish is the lone medal winner from the state.

While Satish’s mantra is to maintain his fitness through tennis, he also took up the sport to break the “stereotype” surrounding it. “Usually, sports like tennis and golf are not considered the common man’s calling. It is mostly taken up by the privileged or the ones who can afford it. I wanted to break this stereotype and at the same time up my fitness levels,” Satish told indianexpress.com.

Satish said he took up tennis at the age of 40 when he was working as a police inspector in Bidar in 2010. “It was Gagandip, a retired IPS officer and former IGP of Gulbarga range who encouraged police officers including me to take up tennis. Once I started playing, I realised the importance of fitness…and that is when I also started gymming,” said Satish, who is coached by noted former tennis player Peter Vijayakumar.

Satish said that he maintained a very minimal diet throughout the games. “I participated in the doubles semifinals and final with my partner Dhirender Verma (Commandant at Central Reserve Police Force) and then reached the singles final too. I survived on Electral powder, bananas and tender coconuts. The game was based on the ‘best of 15’ system and while we were almost about to lose in the doubles final, we bounced back by winning eight games in a row and clinched the gold. This was one of the defining moments of the tournament with my partner where we meticulously strategised and executed our game,” said Satish, who spends nearly Rs 10,000 a month on tennis.

Satish’s biggest challenge is to balance sports and work. “I dedicate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for my early morning tennis practice and the rest of the days, I work out at the gym. On Sunday, I spend time with my family and relax. However, my phone can never go silent while I am at the gym or my tennis practice. Keeping up my level of fitness and making time for it is the biggest challenge, especially with the nature of my work. However, I think I have made a major mark for myself with this tournament,” he said.

He said his next mission is to take part in the World Police and Fire Games happening in Winnipeg, Canada, in 2023.

The 23rd All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2022, organised by the CRPF, was held at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium. As many as 23 teams and 122 players from different police organisations across the nation participated for different trophies in the championship. It was conducted in three categories: team championship, open (singles & doubles) and veterans (singles & doubles).