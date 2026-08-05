Rs 10.5 lakh to settle property dispute: Karnataka revenue officer caught red-handed

Karnataka Lokayukta police arrested Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Kavyarani and her personal assistant while accepting a bribe from a Bengaluru resident.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 12:44 PM IST
Karnataka officer bribeKarnataka Lokayukta arrested a KAS officer and her assistant after they were allegedly caught accepting a Rs 5.5 lakh bribe in a Mysuru property dispute case (Image generated using AI).
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The Karnataka Lokayukta police Monday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and her personal assistant for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to settle a property dispute.

Kavyarani, Assistant Commissioner of the Hunsur revenue subdivision in the Mysuru district, and her assistant Shivakumar were caught during a trap laid by the Lokayukta police following a complaint lodged by Dr Roopa, a Bengaluru resident.

According to Lokayukta officials, Dr Roopa was facing hurdles in transferring the property ownership record for 4.2 acres of land she had purchased under survey number 17/26 in the HD Kote taluk. The matter was pending before the revenue sub-division court, where Kavyarani presided as a quasi judicial authority to resolve such disputes.

“The case had been lingering for over a year. Kavyarani allegedly demanded Rs 10.5 lakh from Dr Roopa to clear the transfer. Dr Roopa paid an initial instalment of Rs 5 lakh before approaching the Lokayukta with a formal complaint,” an investigating officer said.

Also Read | For ‘favourable’ order, Bengaluru KAS officer demands Rs 30 lakh bribe, arrested

On Monday, Lokayukta operatives laid a trap at the officer’s office. The police nabbed Kavyarani and Shivakumar red-handed while they were collecting the remaining Rs 5.5 lakh bribe from Dr Roopa.

Following the arrest, Lokayukta teams also searched Kavyarani’s residence.

“Both Kavyarani and Shivakumar were produced before the magistrate and subsequently remanded in judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.

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The raid was carried out by a team led by Udesh, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Mysuru district); Shylendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and other officers.

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