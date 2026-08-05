Rs 10.5 lakh to settle property dispute: Karnataka revenue officer caught red-handed

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The Karnataka Lokayukta police Monday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and her personal assistant for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to settle a property dispute.
Kavyarani, Assistant Commissioner of the Hunsur revenue subdivision in the Mysuru district, and her assistant Shivakumar were caught during a trap laid by the Lokayukta police following a complaint lodged by Dr Roopa, a Bengaluru resident.
According to Lokayukta officials, Dr Roopa was facing hurdles in transferring the property ownership record for 4.2 acres of land she had purchased under survey number 17/26 in the HD Kote taluk. The matter was pending before the revenue sub-division court, where Kavyarani presided as a quasi judicial authority to resolve such disputes.
“The case had been lingering for over a year. Kavyarani allegedly demanded Rs 10.5 lakh from Dr Roopa to clear the transfer. Dr Roopa paid an initial instalment of Rs 5 lakh before approaching the Lokayukta with a formal complaint,” an investigating officer said.
On Monday, Lokayukta operatives laid a trap at the officer’s office. The police nabbed Kavyarani and Shivakumar red-handed while they were collecting the remaining Rs 5.5 lakh bribe from Dr Roopa.
Following the arrest, Lokayukta teams also searched Kavyarani’s residence.
“Both Kavyarani and Shivakumar were produced before the magistrate and subsequently remanded in judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.
The raid was carried out by a team led by Udesh, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Mysuru district); Shylendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and other officers.
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