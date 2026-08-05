Rs 10.5 lakh to settle property dispute: Karnataka revenue officer caught red-handed

Karnataka Lokayukta arrested a KAS officer and her assistant after they were allegedly caught accepting a Rs 5.5 lakh bribe in a Mysuru property dispute case (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka Lokayukta police Monday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and her personal assistant for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to settle a property dispute.

Kavyarani, Assistant Commissioner of the Hunsur revenue subdivision in the Mysuru district, and her assistant Shivakumar were caught during a trap laid by the Lokayukta police following a complaint lodged by Dr Roopa, a Bengaluru resident.

According to Lokayukta officials, Dr Roopa was facing hurdles in transferring the property ownership record for 4.2 acres of land she had purchased under survey number 17/26 in the HD Kote taluk. The matter was pending before the revenue sub-division court, where Kavyarani presided as a quasi judicial authority to resolve such disputes.