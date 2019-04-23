Bangalore LIVE News updates: Karnataka voting, Bangalore news live update

Toggle Menu
Polling progresses at 14 Lok Sabha constituencies from Karnataka, as the third phase of Lok Sabha elections take place in 15 states and 2 union territories today. The other 14 from the state had gone to the polls on April 18, recording 61.84% poll percentage

The remaining 14 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go to polls in the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections today.

Six Kannadigas including JD(S) workers from Bengaluru and adjoining districts are confirmed killed in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Two members are still missing.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy confirmed that six Indians killed in the attacks are workers of his party and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, confirmed death of two more Kannadigas.

Condemning the attack, HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, “I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the Colombo attacks. Karnataka Chief Secretary is in constant touch with the Indian High Commission.”

Uttara Kannada, Shivamoga Davanagere, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Chikkodi, Bijapur, Raichur, Bidar,Gulbarga,Dharwad, Koppal, Haveri and Bellary, constituencies are going to poll.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Union ministers Anant Kumar Hegde and Ramesh Jigajinagi, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra.

Live Blog

Speed up the process-Kumaraswamy requests High Commission of India in Colombo

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy requested High Commission of India in Colombo to speed up the process of bringing the mortal remains of the deceased.

Police arrest two for assaulting passengers in a Bengaluru-bound bus

Kerala police arrested two employees of Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels for the assault of two passengers in a Bengaluru-bound bus. The staff of a private bus operator beat up two students travelling to Bangalore after a heated argument over the bus breaking down and no alternate arrangements made.

Minister Priyank Kharge, tweets on EVM hassles.

Priyank Kharge,  son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweets on EVM hassles.

Bangalore Airport serves 33.30 million passengers in FY 2018-19

Passenger traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore rose by 23.8% to 33.30 million in the fiscal ended March 2019, aided by domestic travel and addition of new flights, routes and new airlines, say Bangalore International Airport authorities.

BY Raghvendra casts his vote

BJP MP candidate from Shimoga BY Raghvendra casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura.

B S Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shivamoga

Karnataka BJP President, B S Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shivamoga. 

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections: Prominent candidates in the fray

Prominent candidates in the fray include Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Union ministers Anant Kumar Hegde and Ramesh Jigajinagi, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra.

Phase III polling begins in Karnataka

2.43 crore people across 14 Lok Sabha segments in northern Karnataka will get to exercise their franchise. There are 237 candidates in the fray in what is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. Voting will happen from 7 am to 6 pm in 28,022 polling stations.

As the third phase of Lok Sabha elections take place in 15 states and 2 union territories today, Karnataka will witness polling for 14 constituencies - namely Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shimoga

Notably, polling is underway in 117 constituencies across the nation - the most lined up in the seven-phased elections this time.

Four JD(S) workers from Karnataka were killed in the serial blasts that ripped through Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy confirmed on April 22 that four of the five Indians killed in the attacks are workers of his party, and that three others are missing.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

