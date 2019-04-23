Bangalore LIVE News updates: Karnataka voting, Bangalore news live update

Bangalore LIVE News updates

Six Kannadigas including JD(S) workers from Bengaluru and adjoining districts are confirmed killed in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Two members are still missing.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy confirmed that six Indians killed in the attacks are workers of his party and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, confirmed death of two more Kannadigas.

Condemning the attack, HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, “I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the Colombo attacks. Karnataka Chief Secretary is in constant touch with the Indian High Commission.”

The remaining 14 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go to polls in the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections today.

Uttara Kannada, Shivamoga Davanagere, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Chikkodi, Bijapur, Raichur, Bidar,Gulbarga,Dharwad, Koppal, Haveri and Bellary, constituencies are going to poll.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Union ministers Anant Kumar Hegde and Ramesh Jigajinagi, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra.