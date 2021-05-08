Karnataka Covid wrap: State logs biggest single-day death toll of 592; 14-day complete lockdown from May 10

Karnataka on Friday reported the highest single-day death toll of 592 and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin. Bengaluru, the state’s capital city, reported 21,376 cases and 346 fatalities.

Karnataka’s cumulative caseload stands at 18,38,885, while the active cases have risen to 5,36,641. The positivity rate for the day was 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

Amidst the growing crisis, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday evening announced a complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24 across the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said: “The second wave of covid-19 is creating havoc across the state and the corona curfew imposed earlier has not yielded the expected results in reducing the infection and the death rate. Therefore, we have decided to impose stringent measures.”

On May 4, the government had imposed a ‘close down’ across the state till May 12. However, the number of Covid-19 cases and related fatalities continued to rise.

Highest single-day fatality count shows curfew not effective: health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said the biggest single-day death toll reported on Friday has proven that imposing a curfew is not effective in containing the pandemic. He added that result-oriented steps like a 14-day complete lockdown, which was imposed at the start of the pandemic, was necessary

“Deaths due to Covid have increased. The fatality rate was 1.21 per cent on Friday, which is 592 people, the highest so far,” he told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

“To break the chain of infection, we need to initiate result-oriented measures like a 14-day lockdown imposed last year at the start of the pandemic.” he added.

BBMP Chief Commissioner instructs nodal officials to provide information on oxygen supply

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Friday instructed officials to ensure that supervisors and nodal officers not only provide information but also monitor if the oxygen refilling agencies were supplying the required amount of oxygen to specific hospitals within the BBMP limits.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with camp and nodal officials appointed to monitor oxygen supplies. He said camp and nodal officers have been appointed to supply oxygen immediately to hospitals in need and prevent inconvenience. “They must submit information on oxygen stock, produced quantity and supply by the oxygen refilling agencies. A few agencies have not been providing information on the supply of oxygen to hospitals. This must be rectified and exact information must be obtained from the agencies supplying oxygen,” he said.

He further instructed the officials to monitor the quantity of oxygen being supplied by the agencies as well as the required quantity of oxygen by the hospitals.

Details on hospitals that are being provided with the oxygen at ward level; oxygen stock; quantity produced; and supply is to be submitted to the BBMP Head Office every day before 9 pm. “There should be no lapse in this,” Gupta warned.