Friday, January 21, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka logs 48,049 new Covid cases, over 60% of them in Bengaluru

According to a health department bulletin, there were 18,115 discharges, taking the total number of people who recovered to 30,63,292.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 21, 2022 11:13:22 pm
At a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (File)

Karnataka on Friday continued to record a spike in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 48,049 new infections along with 22 deaths.

The state’s capital alone registered 29,068 fresh infections and six deaths. The state currently has 3,23,143 active cases, the majority of which are from Bengaluru.

According to a health department bulletin, there were 18,115 discharges, taking the total number of people who recovered to 30,63,292. The positivity rate for the day stood at 19.23 per cent while the case fatality rate was 0.04 per cent.

 

After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second-highest tally with 2,021 new cases, followed by Hassan (1,889), Mandya (1,506), Kalaburagi (1,164), and Bengaluru Rural (1,036), among others.

Of the rest of the 22 deaths reported on Friday, four are in Udupi, three in Mysuru, and two in Haveri.

A total of 6,01,14,815 samples have been tested, 2,49,832 of which on Friday.

33 sportspersons tests positive at SAI

Thirty-three of a total of 128 samples returned positive at Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India. Sixteen athletes and one coach from the senior men’s hockey team training at the national centre of excellence ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa caught coronavirus. They are all asymptomatic.

 

In the junior women’s hockey team training for the Junior Women’s World Cup in April, 15 girls tested positive. While three of them are asymptomatic, the rest have symptoms.

Two Covid-positive members are a senior women’s hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.

Across Karnataka, Covid cases in schools are still high, and a decision on their reopening will be taken after another review, Education Minister B C Nagesh said.

