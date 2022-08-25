scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Karnataka logs 1,189 cases of Chikungunya since January

While there have been zero deaths due to Chikungunya, the data said that 781 villages in 30 districts of Karnataka have been affected due to the spread of the virus.

Only 10 positive cases of chikungunya were reported within the municipal limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). (File photo)

Karnataka has logged 1,189 positive cases of Chikungunya since January 1 this year till date, according to the data shared by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control.

Vijayapura, where 166 people were affected, recorded the highest number of positive cases. Karnataka capital Bengaluru recorded 33 cases.

The data also stated that Bengaluru urban, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Hassan registered 33, 134, 127 and 107 cases respectively.

There were only 390 cases of Chikungunya till May.

Only 10 positive cases were reported within the municipal limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control, Chikungunya is a non-fatal, viral illness that is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. It resembles dengue fever and is characterized by severe and sometimes persistent joint pain as well as fever and rash. It is rarely life-threatening.

According to the BBMP, there have been 1,154 cases of dengue under its limits since January.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had earlier last week said that there has been a spike in vector borne diseases due to heavy rains, which has led to flooding in several parts of the state.

Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) would be further expanded in the future to look at malaria, dengue and public health as a whole in Karnataka. Entomologists and microbiologists will also be included in the TAC for this,” he said.

The state health department had last month set up an action plan to contain the spread of vector borne diseases. In tune with the same, the medical officers at primary health centres were instructed to increase and strengthen disease specific surveillance activities to detect the rise in diseases.

“The availability and timely utilization of commodities like diagnostic kits, drugs, insecticides, larvicides etc. is directed to be ensured at all levels. Interdepartmental coordination meetings shall be conducted to seek necessary cooperation from the concerned departments and also their role during flood /outbreak situations. Necessary arrangements should be ensured for treatment and management of cases at all healthcare facilities,” read the health department’s action plan.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:51:57 pm
