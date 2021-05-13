Karnataka lockdown: Relief for MGNREGA workers as state govt permits work

Workers return from their work as they walk on railway tracks during COVID-induced lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_07_2021_000267B)

In a decision that is expected to bring relief to several workers and families in rural areas of the state, the Karnataka government has revised its lockdown orders to allow works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) with certain restrictions.

“Works under MGNREGA are allowed, subject to the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and following Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” the order issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Member Secretary, State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority stated.

As per reports, such works being barred as part of the fortnight-long lockdown in Karnataka had affected nearly a lakh households and their livelihoods, especially in rural parts of the state.

A couple of days after the lockdown guidelines were issued on May 7, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told he was apprised of the situation and that discussions at the government level were underway to decide on the future course of the same.

“We had decided to add this to the restrictions after the number of people coming work had seen a hike from that seen earlier. The numbers had risen to around 500 people for some works in comparison to the 200 we had before,” Eshwarappa had said. The minister had also clarified the government’s intent to make arrangements for the supply of food if works had to remain prohibited due to the ongoing pandemic situation.