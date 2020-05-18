Karnataka: Entry of people from 4 states banned; parks, salons to open

Along with state transport corporation buses, private buses are also permitted to start operations. Along with state transport corporation buses, private buses are also permitted to start operations.

Even as it announced relaxations in the lockdown, Karnataka has decided not to allow people from four states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat – inside its borders till May 31.

After holding a meeting with ministers and senior officials regarding the central government’s guidelines on the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced various relaxations.

“Karnataka will not allow entry of people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat in the state until May 31, except under inevitable circumstances,” Yediyurappa said.

“BMTC and state transport corporation buses will operate with only 30 passengers on each bus, following social distancing norms and wearing masks. The bus services will not be allowed in containment zones. Auto and cabs can operate, salons, parks will be opened from Tuesday,” he added.

Along with state transport corporation buses, private buses are also permitted to start operations. “Bus fares will not be increased. Inter-state transport will not be allowed, except in emergencies,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

According to the Chief Minister, autos and taxis can have two passengers plus a driver. In Maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including the driver.

The Chief Minister clarified that malls, hotels, educational institutions, theatres, and temples will stay shut until May 31. All other shops, including salons and street vendors, can function from 7 am to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided for a complete shutdown every Sunday till May 31. “Karnataka will have a complete curfew on Sundays. No economic activity or movement of vehicles will be permitted in the state,” said Yediyurappa.

The government said that trains can operate within the state, but no inter- state services will run till May 31.

Parks will be open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. The chief minister said night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will continue.

Karnataka has reported 84 new COVID19 cases on Monday (by 12 pm). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 1,231. It includes 37 deaths and 521 discharges.

