Karnataka lockdown: Govt, BBMP decides to provide free food for needy across state

The Karnataka government Tuesday announced the distribution of free food to the needy thrice a day beginning May 12. The government has clarified that the same will continue across the state through Indira Canteens in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, and in other districts and taluk centres till May 24, the day till when the lockdown is in place to mitigate Covid-19 spread.

While BBMP is in charge of the scheme within Bengaluru city limits, the government has entrusted the Department of Municipal Administration for the same in other districts.

Confirming this, Municipal Administration Minister N Nagaraju said the decision was taken with the consent of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. “The charges Rs 5 for breakfast, and Rs 10 each for lunch and dinner will be waived off to labourers, street vendors, migrant workers and the poor till lockdown gets over in a bid to help them,” he said. He added that officials will monitor the process with those heading corporations and municipalities directed to review the situation daily.

Explained | The role of DETER committees formed in Bengaluru to streamline Covid management at local level

Meanwhile, BBMP announced that it will provide food packets (breakfast, lunch and dinner) free of charge for poor people, migrants and labourers.

“The beneficiaries who receive food packets at Indira Canteen should provide identity card such as voter identification card/Aadhaar card/DL/labour department identity card to obtain the meals,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Also Read | Karnataka mulls capping ambulance charges for Covid-19 patients

Further, a statement issued by the BBMP mentioned that each person would be given a maximum of three food packets each, taking into consideration the total strength of the family as mentioned in the ration card. The official urged that those who come to collect the packets should compulsorily wear a mask and maintain social distancing while queuing up.

Indira Canteens began operation from Bengaluru on August 15, 2018, drawing inspiration from Amma Canteens in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The concept took wings under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.