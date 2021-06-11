Karnataka lockdown extended till June 21 in 11 districts with high TPR

Needy people stand in a queue for free food distributed by volunteers, during COVID-induced lockdown, in Bengaluru, (PTI)

Eleven of the 30 districts in Karnataka will remain under lockdown till June 21 while 19 districts, including Bengaluru, will have a graded reopening from June 14, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“As per the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee for control of the spread of Covid-19, there will be no change in restrictions in the districts of the state with high positivity rates – Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts,” Yediyurappa said after a cabinet meeting.

The 11 districts where restrictions will continue reported an average test positivity rate that is above the state average of nine per cent as per data on Wednesday.

“In all the other districts there will be changes in restrictions for the period from June 14 to June 21. All factories can function with 50 per cent of staff strength. Garment industries can, however, have only 30 per cent of staff. All shops and stores supplying essential commodities can stay open till 2 pm instead of just 6 am to 10 am,” Yediyurappa said.

All construction activities can resume and all allied supply stores like steel and cement shops can open. Parks can open from 5 am till 10 am and street vendors can operate from 6 am till 12 noon while auto-rickshaws and taxis can travel with two passengers.