Karnataka local polls by December, CM Shivakumar assures after Supreme Court deadline

In the wake of the Supreme Court granting the Karnataka government time till December 31 this year to hold urban local body elections in the state, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Friday assured that the deadline given by the top court would be followed.

The chief minister remarked that the administration wanted to conduct the elections by August 31 but decided to seek an extension owing to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. “Now we will not postpone it, we will complete not only this (Greater Bengaluru Authority) election but also all zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat elections, and municipalities. I will see that all the elections are completed by December,” Shivakumar added.