Karnataka local body polls: Will submit OBC reservation, delimitation reports to Supreme Court on July 22, says CM Bommai

The Karnataka government will submit a report to the Supreme Court on July 22 on ward delimitation and Other Backward Classes reservation matrix immediately after receiving it from the commission to decide on OBC reservation for holding the elections for the Panchayat bodies and BBMP, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons at the Mysuru airport, Bommai said that the election process would be initiated in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question on extending GST compensation for states, Bommai said it is not possible according to GST laws. “The Act provides for compensation for 5 years. The Union government paid the compensation even during the Covid pandemic when the GST collections were very low. We had requested for extending it by 2 more years. But it is not possible according to the GST Act. The Centre has recently paid the Rs 8800 crore which was due for Karnataka,” said Bommai.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said that the state government is yet to decide whether the Kabini Gardens near the reservoir should be developed by the government on a public-private partnership model. A final decision would be taken soon and work would be launched this year, he added. He made the comments after offering traditional Bagina at Kabini reservoir.

Replying to a question on the backwardness of H D Kote taluk, Bommai said a special programme has been formulated for its all-round development. Construction of the highest number of classrooms and up-gradation of Primary Health Centres to Community Health Centres has been taken up and grants have been provided for roads and construction of houses in the area, he added.