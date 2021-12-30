Karnataka urban local body polls: Congress emerges single largest party winning 498 of 1,184 seats

The Congress party in Karnataka outsmarted the ruling BJP as the grand old party emerged as the single largest party in the urban local body elections, voting for which was held on December 27 and the results were announced on Thursday.

A total of 58 urban local bodies consisting of 1,184 wards went to the polls. Of the total 1,184 seats that went to the polls, the Congress won 498 seats, BJP 437, JDS 45 and others 204. The Congress polled 42.06 per cent votes, BJP 36.90 per cent, JDS 3.8 per cent and others 17.22 per cent.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 61, BJP 67, JDS 12 while others got 26. Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21. Of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, the Congress bagged 236, BJP 194 and JDS 12 while others won in 135 wards.