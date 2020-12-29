Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020: Date, time and where to check results online

The local body elections, which began on on December 22, was conducted in two phases and concluded on December 27.

Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020: The counting of votes for the two-phase election in over 72,000 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka will begin on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the results can be tracked on the official website of state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

The local body elections, which began on December 22, was conducted in two phases and concluded on December 27. The elections were contested on 72,616 seats across 5,728 villages.

In the first phase, a voter turnout of 80 per cent was recorded while the second phase witnessed 80.71 people exercising their franchise. Over 3,000 gram panchayats in 117 taluks went to polls in the first phase of polling. In the second phase, polling had taken place for 2,709 panchayats in 109 Taluks. In both the phases, 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray of which 8,074 were elected unopposed.

For the final phase, 80,000 policemen and security personnel were deployed for the safe conduct of elections. Besides them, Anganwadi, ASHA workers and Health Department officials were also roped in for poll duty.

Though these polls don’t take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.