Karnataka Live Updates: Top Congress leader from Udupi joins BJP; fund crunch slows down Bengaluru lake rejuvenation

Karnataka News Live Updates: In a jolt to the Congress in Karnataka, one of its former minister and MLA, Pramod Madhwaraj, joined BJP, along with several senior leaders. Among other senior Congress leaders who joined the ruling party are former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, former state minister Varthur Prakash, former party MP K B Krishnamurthy, former MLA Manjunath Gowda, former IRS officer Lakshmi Ashwingowda, and Congress leader from Mandya Ashok Jayaram.
Meanwhile, unabated construction activity in the buffer zone, entry of sewage and the rejuvenation going at a snail’s pace have left the citizens concerned about the future of the Hoodi Giddanakere falls in the Hebbal valley. The state government allotted Rs 3 crore for its restoration in 2019, but the officials say that while the pandemic delayed the work first, the lack of funds has slowed down the work now.
A detailed project report for the lake prepared by the municipal corporation a few years ago said the waterbody was a breeding zone for resident birds and a feeding and resting place for migratory birds.