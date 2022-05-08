scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Live Updates: Top Congress leader from Udupi joins BJP; fund crunch slows down Bengaluru lake rejuvenation

Karnataka Live Updates: For the Congress, Madhwaraj, who comes from Mogaveera community, a community in coastal district Udupi, can affect their prospects.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
May 8, 2022 10:49:01 am
Pramod Madhwaraj (extreme left) joined the BJP in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Image courtesy: Twitter/pmadhwaraj)

Karnataka News Live Updates: In a jolt to the Congress in Karnataka, one of its former minister and MLA, Pramod Madhwaraj, joined BJP, along with several senior leaders. Among other senior Congress leaders who joined the ruling party are former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, former state minister Varthur Prakash, former party MP K B Krishnamurthy, former MLA Manjunath Gowda, former IRS officer Lakshmi Ashwingowda, and Congress leader from Mandya Ashok Jayaram.

Meanwhile, unabated construction activity in the buffer zone, entry of sewage and the rejuvenation going at a snail’s pace have left the citizens concerned about the future of the Hoodi Giddanakere falls in the Hebbal valley. The state government allotted Rs 3 crore for its restoration in 2019, but the officials say that while the pandemic delayed the work first, the lack of funds has slowed down the work now.

More from Bangalore

A detailed project report for the lake prepared by the municipal corporation a few years ago said the waterbody was a breeding zone for resident birds and a feeding and resting place for migratory birds.

Live Blog

Karnataka Live Updates: Sources in Udupi said Pramod Madhwaraj had plans to join BJP after he lost the Lok Sabha elections to BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi Chikmagalur constituency; Follow this space for Latest Updates

When the government schools in Karnataka reopen after the summer holidays on May 16, students (from Classes 1-9) will be exposed to a holistic learning model called ‘Kalika Chetarike’ or the ‘learning recovery program’ that aims to bridge the learning gap owing to the pandemic.

According to experts in the education department, this program is expected to be implemented for the current academic year (2022-2023) to help the students excel in different academic parameters in all subjects. Teachers began their training on Thursday (May 5) to implement this program at government schools across the state once the summer holidays conclude next week.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that people from Delhi had approached him to offer him the Chief Minister’s post in return of Rs 2,500 crore, the Congress party in Karnataka demanded a probe, while CM Basavaraj Bommai denied to comment on the matter. The statement comes after rumours of a rejig in the Karnataka Cabinet were doing the rounds.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.