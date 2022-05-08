Karnataka Live Updates: Top Congress leader from Udupi joins BJP; fund crunch slows down Bengaluru lake rejuvenation

When the government schools in Karnataka reopen after the summer holidays on May 16, students (from Classes 1-9) will be exposed to a holistic learning model called ‘Kalika Chetarike’ or the ‘learning recovery program’ that aims to bridge the learning gap owing to the pandemic.

According to experts in the education department, this program is expected to be implemented for the current academic year (2022-2023) to help the students excel in different academic parameters in all subjects. Teachers began their training on Thursday (May 5) to implement this program at government schools across the state once the summer holidays conclude next week.

