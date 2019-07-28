Karnataka LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualifies 14 rebels ahead of tomorrow’s trust vote

In a significant boost to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s chances of surving the trust vote in Assembly tomorrow, 14 rebel MLAs — 11 Congress and three JD(S) — have been disqualified by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Sunday.

The latest round of disqualifications, three others were disqualified on Thursday, brings down the House strength to 208. This means that Yediyurappa needs the support of 105 MLAs to prove majority, a figure easily attainble considering BJP has 105 MLAs and has the support of an independent.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Speaker said the disqualified MLAs will not be eligble to fight elections until the 15th Assembly completes its term.

Disqualified MLAs full list:

Congress

1.Prathapgouda Patil (Maski, Raichur)

2.B C Patil (Hirekerur, Haveri)

3.Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur, Uttara Kannada)

4.S T Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpura, Bengaluru)

5.Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Pura, Bengaluru)

6. Anand Singh (Vijaynagara, Ballari)

7.R Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar, Bengaluru)

8.N Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru)

9.K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura)

10.M T B Nagaraj (Hosakote)

11. Shrimant Patil (Kagwad, Belgaum)

JD(S)

1. A H Vishwanath (Hunsuru, Mysore)

2. KC Narayana Gowda, (Krishnarajpet, Hassan)

3. K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru)