Karnataka LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualifies 14 rebels ahead of tomorrow’s trust vote

The latest round of disqualifications, three others were disqualified on Thursday, brings down the House strength to 208. This means that Yediyurappa needs the support of 105 MLAs to prove majority, a figure easily attainble considering BJP has 105 MLAs and has the support of an independent.

Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 17 rebel MLAs in total since Thursday.

In a significant boost to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s chances of surving the trust vote in Assembly tomorrow, 14 rebel MLAs — 11 Congress and three JD(S) — have been disqualified by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Speaker said the disqualified MLAs will not be eligble to fight elections until the 15th Assembly completes its term.

Disqualified MLAs full list:

Congress

1.Prathapgouda Patil (Maski, Raichur)
2.B C Patil (Hirekerur, Haveri)
3.Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur, Uttara Kannada)
4.S T Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpura, Bengaluru)
5.Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Pura, Bengaluru)
6. Anand Singh (Vijaynagara, Ballari)
7.R Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar, Bengaluru)
8.N Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru)
9.K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura)
10.M T B Nagaraj (Hosakote)
11. Shrimant Patil (Kagwad, Belgaum)

JD(S)
1. A H Vishwanath (Hunsuru, Mysore)
2. KC Narayana Gowda, (Krishnarajpet, Hassan)
3. K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru)

Live Blog

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has disqualified 14 MLAs - 11 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs "with immediate effect

17 MLAs disqualified from Vidhana Soudha in 3 days

Earlier last week, on June 25, the Speaker had three rebels Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law for anti-party activities, including association with the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. With 14 MLAs -11 from Congress and 3 from JD(S) -disqualified today, the total number of MLAs disqualified from Vidhana Soudha has raised to 17.

The disqualification under the tenth schedule of the Constitution means the MLAs will be stripped of their status as legislators and not be able to contest an election during the remaining 46-month term of the current Assembly, the Speaker said. The MLAs have the option of legally challenging the decision.

Welcoming the Speaker’s decision, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called it a “real victory for democracy.” “The people’s court will also punish these lawmakers for betraying their parties and their people by joining hands with the BJP to bring down the alliance government,” the state unit of Congress said in a tweet.

The political crisis in Karnataka erupted after 16 MLAs Congress-JD(S) tendered their resignations to the Speaker. The mass resignations led to the collapse of 14 months-old Kumaraswamy-led government. Many of the MLAs were allegedly convinced to resign by BJP leaders with the assurance that they would not face disqualification. The BJP had staked claim to power after the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government failed the trust vote last week.

