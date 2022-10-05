Karnataka: Liquor sale banned in many parts of Bengaluru due to Dasara processions

The sale of liquor has been banned in many parts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city Wednesday on account of the Dasara processions that are being organised in these regions, Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy declared in a series of orders issued Monday.

In the north division of Bengaluru, the sale of liquor has been prohibited in the RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Sanjaynagar and Hebbal Police Station jurisdiction.

In the north-east division, the sale of liquor is banned in the Amruthahalli and Kodigehalli Police Station limits.

In central Bengaluru, the liquor sale is prohibited in the High Grounds Police Station limits.

In the east division, the ban will be applied in the Pulkeshinagar, Bharathinagar, K G Halli, D J Halli and Shivajinagar Police Station limits.

Five star hotels and clubs are, however, exempted from the ban order.