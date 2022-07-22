scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Karnataka Lip-lock video: Case against 8 students

The students were booked for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the IPC and different sections of the POCSO and IT Acts, police sources said.

By: PTI | Mangalore |
July 22, 2022 1:21:46 pm
Sources said the case was registered after investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on different occasions at several places, using the video clips of the sexual acts.

A case has been registered by the city police against eight students for their involvement in the lip-lock competition at a private apartment in the city, a video of which had gone viral.

A 17-year-old boy, who uploaded the lip-lock video on social media, is one of the accused. The students are learnt to have got together at a flat in February last and held a ‘truth or dare’ contest. The video showed a boy and a girl, both in their uniforms, engrossed in a lip-lock while their friends are cheering them on.

More from Bangalore

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the probe will be taken to its logical end. The college managements should keep a vigil on students’ activities and bring to the notice of the police such cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct, he said.

