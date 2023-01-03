Prominent Lingayat seer Siddeshwara Swami dead

Prominent Lingayat seer Siddeshwara Swami died at the age of 81 following age-related complications. He was among the best-known seers from North Karnataka and renowned for his spiritual discourses.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar said that the seer breathed his last at around 6 pm Monday. The public will be allowed to pay last respects from 4.30 am Tuesday at Jnanayogashram. It will be then shifted to Sainik School at 6.30 am where the mortal remains will be kept till 3 pm. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise. In a tweet, the PM said, “Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Siddeshwara Swami (File, Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Siddeshwara Swami (File, Express Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had visited the seer recently after the seer developed health complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialled up Bommai during his visit to check on the seer.

Bommai said that it was a great loss to the state as several people were influenced by his teachings. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that he was deeply hurt by the seers’ demise.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, condoling the demise, said that his wisdom would serve as a guide to everyone. Several ministers from the state Cabinet and leaders cutting across party lines have also expressed their condolences.

Vijayapura district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices Tuesday.