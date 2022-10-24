Karnataka: Lingayat seer found dead in suspected case of suicide

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kudur police station in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka following the death of the head pontiff of the Lingayat Kanchugal Bandemutt in a suspected case of suicide.

Basavalinga Swamy, 44, the head pontiff of the Kanchugal Bandemutt, was found dead in his room when devotees broke open the door to the room after the seer did not open the door Monday morning and also did not respond to phone calls from the devotees.

A two-page note written by the seer was found in the room, Ramesh L, a teacher at a school run by the Bandemutt told the police in a statement regarding the death. The note reportedly states that the seer was being harassed with the threat of defamation by a few persons.

The Bandemutt has been in existence for over 400 years and Basavalinga Swamy was the seer of the mutt for the last 25 years. The Ramanagara police have begun an investigation into the death of the seer following the registration of a case of unnatural death.

Last month, Basavasiddalinga Swamiji, the pontiff of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in the Neginahala village of Bailahongala taluk of Belagavi district, was found dead in a case of suicide. The death occurred after an audio clip went viral on social media suggesting that seers were misusing their positions of power.