Karnataka lifts weekend curfew: Here are the modified Covid-19 guidelines

Karnataka on Friday recorded 48,049 new Covid-19 cases along with 22 deaths and 18,115 recoveries.

The Karnataka government Friday decided to lift the weekend curfew that was in force in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took the decision after holding a meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee, ministers and senior officials.

However, the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am would be in force for all seven days of the week.

“Based on public demand and opinion of the experts, it has been decided to withdraw the weekend curfew for now. However, depending on the hospitalisation trend next week, a suitable decision would be taken at a meeting on whether to reimpose the restrictions,” the guidelines stated.

“Therefore it is essential for the general public to conduct responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.”

Malls, gyms, hotels, bars, clubs and pubs can operate with 50 percent capacity and mandatory double vaccination of patrons.

Classes one to nine in schools in the Bengaluru-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be closed till January 29. But in-person classes will continue for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 as usual, said Education Minister B C Nagesh after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that protests, political rallies, and fairs will have restrictions.

Bommai said that vigil is being maintained on hospitalisation of children. “The average case doubling rate in the state is 3 days and each infection is spreading to 2.6 persons. Of the 243 PSA plants sanctioned for the state 225 have started functioning. PSA plants have started functioning in all districts and 113 taluk hospitals. Medical and paramedical staff are increasingly getting infected,” CM said in a statement.

“Though weekend curfew had been imposed, it has not been very effective. While the number of cases is on the rise, the number of those getting admitted into hospitals has remained low at 5-6%. The recovery rate is high. However the experts have opined that the cases are likely to hit the peak next week. Rising infection among Covid frontline workers has been taken note of. The meeting discussed aspects of both life and livelihood. Taking into account all the aspects these decisions have been taken,” he added in the statement.

