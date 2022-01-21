Karnataka lifts weekend curfew; night curfew and other curbs to continue

The Karnataka government on Friday lifted the weekend curfew imposed in view of the coronavirus surge, after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a two-hour review meeting with members of a technical advisory committee, other ministers and senior officials.

While announcing the withdrawal of the curbs for Saturday and Sunday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka also said that if the hospitalisation rate in the state rose from the current 5 per cent in coming days, the government would reimpose the curfew. “I request people to be careful and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This is a conditional decision, and if hospitalisation increases in the state, which is now around five per cent, we have to start the weekend curfew,” he said.

However, the night curfew will continue. “Night curfew continues from 10pm to 5am across the state. Bars, hotels, restaurants will operate with 50 per cent capacity while protests, political rallies, and fairs will have restrictions,” Ashoka said.

According to the minister, experts at the review meeting held that the health infrastructure in the state was still not overwhelmed, with hospitalisation and ICU occupancy remaining low. In the coming weeks the cases can increase, he said.

Meanwhile, classes 1 to 9 in schools in the Bengaluru-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be closed till January 29 because of the considerably high number of infections. A decision on reopening the classes will be taken after a review meeting. But in-person classes will continue for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 as usual, said Education Minister B C Nagesh after the meeting.

“Except for Bengaluru, each school in Karnataka is to be considered as one unit. If fewer cases are reported, three-day closure of schools will be considered. If clusters of cases are reported, closure for seven days is recommended. Local authorities will take the decision” Nagesh said.

The government will issue separate guidelines later in the day.

These decisions come as the state registered a steep rise in Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Karnataka reported 47,754 new cases of Covid-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515. The state recorded 41,457 infections on Tuesday and 40,499 on Wednesday. The total number of active cases was 2,93,231.