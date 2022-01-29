scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Karnataka lifts night curfew, schools in Bengaluru to open on Monday

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 29, 2022 2:55:02 pm
CovidA health worker takes a sample for Covid testing in Bengaluru (PTI)

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that it will lift night curfew and other restrictions based on the report of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The government has also allowed schools to operate offline for classes 1-9 in Bengaluru city.

Speaking to the media, Revenue Minister R Ashok said the night curfew has been withdrawn from January 31 owing to the increase in recovery rate. “The recovery rates are increasing and the severity is less this time. Public transport, pubs, restaurants, government offices can operate at full seating capacity,” he said.

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces. He added that religious places will be opened for daily rituals and the public will be allowed in as per Covid protocol. Swimming pools, gyms and sports stadiums can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds a meeting with officials

Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “Offline classes in Bengaluru, which were stopped during the third wave of Covid, will restart from Monday adhering to Covid protocols.”

The revenue minister said the government has directed to monitor the state’s borders with Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. The ban on social, religious and political rallies will continue.

