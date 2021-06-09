Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Less than 10k new cases, 179 deaths; CM to take decision on unlock soon

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,808 fresh Covid-19 infections and 179 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27,17,289 and the death toll to 32,099. This is the lowest single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases in the state nearly two months after the second wave hit the state.

Meanwhile, 2,028 cases were reported from Bengaluru as the city also saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths, according to the health department.

The day also saw 23,449 discharges in the state, continuing the trend of outnumbering the fresh cases. The number of active cases in Karnataka stood at 2,25,004. Cumulatively, 27,17,289 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,25,004.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent. Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others.

Among districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,028 cases, Mysuru 974, Shivamogga 703, Hassan 659 and Tumakuru 589, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases with a total of 11,87,146, followed by Mysuru (1,53,072) and Tumakuru (1,09,254). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,70,062 discharges, followed by Mysuru (1,37,259) and Tumakuru (98,178).

Cumulatively, a total of 3,08,62,227 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,30,224 were done on Tuesday alone.

29th Oxygen Express with 127 tonnes of LMO arrives in Bengaluru

The 29th Oxygen Express arrived at Bengaluru from Rourkela in Odisha, carrying 126.78 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday. The train brought the LMO in six cryogenic containers. According to the SWR, Karnataka has received 3,340.77 tonnes of LMO by rail.

It added that the Railways has run 383 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 26,891 tonnes of LMO in 1,567 tankers across the country. The demand for LMO rose following the rise in Covid cases in the state.

CM to discuss future of lockdown restrictions in a day or two

Amid speculation that Karnataka may begin the unlock process by lifting restrictions after June 14, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to hold a meeting in a day or two, to discuss the matter and take a call on the matter.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 14 and there are indications that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions in districts that have less positivity rate to begin with.

“The Chief Minister, after discussing with everyone, will take a decision on what measures need to be taken in this regard, by taking everyone into confidence,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday

Speaking to reporters, he said, the Chief Minister is likely to call a meeting (with experts, ministers and officials), in a day or two, during which all aspects will be discussed and the outcome will be made known.

“In most of the districts, aside a few, the numbers have come down… We will also have to ensure that the cases don’t increase again… It will also be looked into,” he added.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that the state will start its unlock process only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days’ “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the cases continued to spike.

CM releases covid relief package to street vendors

CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday released a subsidy of Rs 2000 to registered street vendors under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, which comes under the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

The scheme comes under the relief package announced for street vendors whose livelihoods have been hit by the second wave of Covid-19. The CM said that this is a “humane gesture” by the government to people who are affected by the pandemic.

“2,16,439 street vendors have been identified through a survey conducted by the urban local bodies. Identity cards and certificates have been provided and basic amenities have been created in the places where they carry out their businesses. Similarly, action is being taken to transfer cash under other social security schemes. During the first wave of the pandemic, micro-credit facility of up to Rs 10,000 was launched under the PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme, under which loans amounting to Rs 107.92 crores have been disbursed,” the CM said.

Financial assistance of Rs 2000 was announced under the special package which was announced on May 19 for street vendors in the state. “Accordingly, Rs 38.33 crores have been transferred through direct benefit transfer to 1,91,684 beneficiaries out of the total 2,16,439 beneficiaries, whose Aadhaar has been linked to their bank accounts,” the CM said.

(With PTI inputs)