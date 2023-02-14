Karnataka: Vet enters well to rescue leopard

Dr Meghana Pemmaiah, a veterinarian who recently saved a leopard that had fallen inside a well in Karnataka, said: “I have been part of many rescue operations but this is the first time, I had to get down into a well sitting inside a cage to rescue a leopard. If I look back, sometimes I fear what could have happened if something had gone wrong.”

A one-year-old leopard had fallen into a well in Niddodi village, 35km from Mangaluru city, in Karnataka Sunday. More than two days had passed and the forest department was unable to rescue the animal as it was hiding in a small cavity inside the well. Thereafter, veterinarian couple Dr Meghana Pemmaiah and Dr Yashaswi Naravi, and experts Prithvi Salian and Nafisa Kousar along with forest officials decided to change their strategy to rescue the animal.

Karnataka: Vet enters well to rescue leopardhttps://t.co/CSh5ijPKWL pic.twitter.com/hCUryEX3uQ — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) February 14, 2023

Dr Meghana got into a cage armed with a gun and dart to sedate the leopard. The rescue team had to take several factors into account, such as the animal’s state of starvation, dehydration, and unwillingness to come out. Tied to several ropes, the cage was lowered as Dr Meghana waited patiently for a sight of the leopard. Dr Meghana managed to sedate the animal and a local youth climbed down and helped her get the leopard into the cage.

Dr Meghana got into a cage armed with a gun and dart to sedate the leopard. Dr Meghana got into a cage armed with a gun and dart to sedate the leopard.

Speaking to Indian Express, Meghana said: “There was no choice. Someone had to enter the well by sitting inside the cage. The leopard was already starving for two days. Eventually, we decided one of us would go and dart the leopard to rescue. Then, I volunteered and went inside the well. Though there was fear, the adrenaline rush to save the animal had overcome it.”

Dr Meghana managed to sedate the animal and a local youth climbed down and helped her get the leopard into the cage. Dr Meghana managed to sedate the animal and a local youth climbed down and helped her get the leopard into the cage.

“I saw the leopard less than 10 feet away. To my luck, it was sitting in a good position and I succeeded in rightly aiming the dart on the very first attempt. It took about 10-15 minutes for the leopard to get sedated and later, a local climbed down and helped me put the leopard inside the cage,” she said.

“After shooting the dart, I stayed inside the cage and did not move. Usually, if noises are made, the leopard will get disturbed and it will take a long time to get sedated. After 10-15 minutes… I got out,” she added.

Meghana and her husband Yashaswi are part of Chitte Pili Wildlife Rescue Centre.