Seizure of Rs 10 lakh from PWD official at Karnataka legislature building triggers political row

The seizure of Rs 10.5 lakh from an official in the Karnataka Public Works Department during a random check of cars entering the state legislature building’s premises has triggered a political controversy with the opposition Congress suggesting that the cash was meant to be a bribe for a BJP minister.

The cash was seized from a car belonging to Jagadeesh J, 52, an assistant executive engineer in the PWD on the evening of January 4 at the west gate of Vikasa Soudha during a random check of vehicles.

The Vidhana Soudha police registered a case against the PWD engineer after he was reportedly unable to explain the source of the money found in a leather bag in the back of the car. The police have registered a case under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code that allow the seizure of suspected stolen money, and under the Karnataka Police Act.

While the engineer claimed that the funds were meant to be paid to contractors, the Opposition Congress party suggested that the funds were being taken to be supplied to the state PWD minister C C Patil who was at the Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday evening.

ಜಗದೀಶ್ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಸಂಜೆ 5.30 ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ 10 ಲಕ್ಷದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅದೇ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವ ಸಿಸಿ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೋಷ್ಠಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಸಚಿವರ ಹೊರತಾಗಿ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದ ಕೆಲಸದ ಅವಧಿ ಮುಗಿದು ಬಹುತೇಕ ಖಾಲಿಯಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಹಣಕ್ಕೂ, ಆ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೂ ಸಂಬಂಧವಿದೆಯೇ? ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರಹಸ್ಯ ಕಾಪಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದೇಕೆ? — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) January 5, 2023

Taking to social media, the Congress said Thursday, “Jagadeesh (the PWD engineer) comes to the Vikasa Soudha building at around 5.30 pm. At that time, minister C C Patil was holding a press conference in the building. Since the working hours at the building had ended there were few others present in the building other than the minister (for PWD). What is the link between the minister and the money? Is the government guarding any secrets?”

Meanwhile, minister Patil – considered to be a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai – denied any link to the seized funds and suggested that his presence in his office on Wednesday evening – when the funds were seized – was itself an indication that the funds had no link to him.

In October 2016, Vidhana Soudha police seized Rs 1.97 crore in unaccounted cash at the entrance of the legislature building from a senior advocate H M Siddharth. The case took a political turn when Opposition leader H D Kumaraswamy suggested that former BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa was aware of the source of the cash. The case, however, hit a dead end after the lawyer provided an explanation for the funds.