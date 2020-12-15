Karnataka Assembly uproar: CM seeks urgent resignation of Chairman; BJP, JD(S) legislators meet Guv

A joint delegation of BJP-JD(S) legislators met Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to file a formal complaint into the matter.

Hours after chaos broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council with legislators manhandling Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday asked Council Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty to “resign immediately” saying that he failed to represent the majority in the upper house.

The CM said the events that took place in the House were “unprecedented in India’s history.” “We saw the Deputy Chairman of the House being dragged by his. There is no better example to indicate Congress’s culture. The Chairman should have resigned at least then,” he said.

“With (Council) members of the JD(S) openly saying that they were with the BJP and not supporting the Congress anymore, the Chairman had to resign by his own knowledge that he no longer had a majority in the House,” he added.

A joint delegation of legislators from BJP and JD(S) met Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to file a formal complaint on the matter.

Ministers Laxman Savadi, Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashok, J C Madhuswamy, and MLCs Ramesh Gowda, Basavaraj Horatti, and Puttana Shetty were among those who met the Governor and demanded Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty to step down from the post “for losing the confidence with no majority in the House.”

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that BJP-JD(S) legislators had “blocked” the Chairman resisting him from entering the House to hurriedly convene the session with the Deputy Chairman on the seat.

“They (BJP-JDS) tried to begin the session even before the long bell went off by having the Deputy Chairman on the seat. This shows that BJP has no respect and faith towards the Constitution and the system of democracy,” Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said.

Reacting to the allegation, Yediyurappa said: “He (Shetty) would have continued if we did not have a majority. While the JD(S) had clarified that the Deputy Chairman will be seated, it should be questioned whether Congress had the majority today and not whether the bell was ringing.”

Legislators of all parties are now holding consultations separately to plan the next move. The tabling of the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill is also in limbo at present, due to the heated developments.

In the Karnataka Council, the BJP is the single largest party with 31 members, followed by Congress with 29 members including the Chairman. While the JD(S) has 14 members, an independent MLC is also part of the Karnataka Legislative Council at present.

