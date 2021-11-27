Karnataka legislative council polls: Officer booked for receiving form on behalf of Congress candidate

An excise inspector has been booked for collecting the B-form on behalf of a Congress candidate in the upcoming legislative council polls.

High Grounds Police in Bengaluru have registered a case against Sunil BM, an excise inspector, under various sections of the Representation of the People Act. The complaint was filed by election officer Vijay Kumar N. According to police sources, the incident came to light after Sunil’s photo of receiving the B-form on behalf of AV Gayathri Shanthegowda of the Congress surfaced. Shanthegowda is contesting from Chikkamagaluru constituency.

In the photo, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar is seen handing over the B-form to Sunil at the state party headquarters here. While the incident reportedly took place on Wednesday or Thursday, the case was filed on Friday after the 8th ACCM court permitted the police to lodge an FIR against Sunil for the alleged violation of the code of conduct.

The legislative council polls are slated to be held on December 10. In total, 91 candidates are in the fray for the 25 seats that are going to the polls.