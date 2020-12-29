Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairperson Dharme Gowda found dead on railway track

Dharme Gowda is survived by his wife Mamata, a son and a daughter. (Source: Education minister Suresh Kumar facebook)

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track in Karnataka’s Chikamagaluru district early Tuesday morning. It is suspected that he has died by suicide.

According to police, the JDS legislator was found dead on a railway track near Gunasagara in Kadur taluk of Chikmagalur district, which is his hometown. The local police are investigating the incident.

According to reports, on Monday evening, he had gone out of his farm in Sakkarayapattana village in his car and never returned back. The worried family started to search for him and finally, the police found him dead near the railway track on Tuesday morning.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock over Gowda’s death and said he can’t believe it. “I pray that the Lord gives strength to his family and his fans, Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೋರುತ್ತಾ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 29, 2020

Gowda was in the news recently after the opposition Congress members pushed off his chair in the ruckus over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman in the Upper House.

According to reports, a death note was found near his body, which referred to the recent incident in the Legislative Council. Gowda was elected as the vice-chairperson of the council in 2018.

In a statement, JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda, said “Shocked to hear the news of Dharme Gowda’s death by suicide.”

ವಿಧಾನಪರಿಷತ್ ಉಪಸಭಾಪತಿ ಹಾಗೂ @JanataDal_S ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್. ಧರ್ಮೇಗೌಡರು ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಜ್ಜನ, ಸನ್ನಡತೆಯ ಉಪಸಭಾಪತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡದ್ದು ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಂಧುಮಿತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 29, 2020

Gowda is survived by his wife Mamata, a son and a daughter.