scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka Legal Services Authority proposes to extend deadline of 50% rebate on traffic fines

Due to the 50 % rebate, over 52 lakh traffic challan cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the traffic police department collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases

Bengaluru traffic policeJustice Veerappa told reporters Monday that due to the 50 per cent rebate, over 52 lakh traffic challan cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across Karnataka. (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
Karnataka Legal Services Authority proposes to extend deadline of 50% rebate on traffic fines
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Justice B Veerappa who is the executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Tuesday convened a meeting with Bengaluru special commissioner (traffic) M A Saleem, transport and road safety commissioner S N Siddaramappa among other government officials to propose an extension of date for the 50 per cent rebate on pending traffic fines. However, the proposal is yet to get the state government’s nod.

“As per the request made by the special commissioner (traffic) it was decided to request the state government to extend the 50% concession on pending traffic challan cases for another 15 days from the date of issuance of notification by the state government,” said a statement from KSLSA.

In Bengaluru, the traffic police department collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases.

Justice Veerappa told reporters Monday that due to the 50 per cent rebate, over 52 lakh traffic challan cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across Karnataka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

“Over Rs 152 crore was also collected as fine,” he said, adding that the state government was initially hesitant to offer the rebate due to the finance department’s objections.

More from Bangalore

The 50 per cent rebate was made in the wake of a January 27 resolution by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to request the state transport department to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across the cities in Karnataka. Based on the resolution, the state transport department sent a recommendation to the government to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the state.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:29 IST
Next Story

Unable to pass army recruitment exam, youth dies by suicide in Noida

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close