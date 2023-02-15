Karnataka Legal Services Authority proposes to extend deadline of 50% rebate on traffic fines

Justice B Veerappa who is the executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Tuesday convened a meeting with Bengaluru special commissioner (traffic) M A Saleem, transport and road safety commissioner S N Siddaramappa among other government officials to propose an extension of date for the 50 per cent rebate on pending traffic fines. However, the proposal is yet to get the state government’s nod.

“As per the request made by the special commissioner (traffic) it was decided to request the state government to extend the 50% concession on pending traffic challan cases for another 15 days from the date of issuance of notification by the state government,” said a statement from KSLSA.

In Bengaluru, the traffic police department collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases.

Justice Veerappa told reporters Monday that due to the 50 per cent rebate, over 52 lakh traffic challan cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across Karnataka.

“Over Rs 152 crore was also collected as fine,” he said, adding that the state government was initially hesitant to offer the rebate due to the finance department’s objections.

The 50 per cent rebate was made in the wake of a January 27 resolution by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to request the state transport department to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across the cities in Karnataka. Based on the resolution, the state transport department sent a recommendation to the government to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the state.