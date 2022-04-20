Karnataka: Lecturer, two others arrested for scribbling contact number, email address of woman on toilet walls

The Mangaluru Police arrested three persons including a lecturer for allegedly trying to malign the reputation of a 58-year-old woman by scribbling her contact number and email address on the walls of public toilets in several places.

The arrested are Pradeep Poojary (36), an economics lecturer from Bantwal, Prakash Shenoy (44), college correspondent from Belthangady and Taranath BS Shetty (32), a physical education director from Hebri.

A source in the police said, “The accused scribbled the contact number and email address on the walls of public toilets and bus stands in many places of the state including Mysuru, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Balehonnur, NR Pura and Shivamogga. The incident came to light when the victim assistant professor started receiving phone calls seeking sexual favours.”

The victim, who has about 31 years of experience as a teaching staff, is also author of many books and has received many state awards. The police officials said that the accused has sent hundreds of postcards and inland letters with objectionable content to the victim’s colleagues, college principals and officials in the department of collegiate education in November and December last year. The accused had also sent obscene WhatsApp messages to the victim. More than 500 calls were made to the victim by many unknown persons seeking sexual favours and speaking in foul language.

A police official said the victim had expressed suspicion that there were certain people who were trying to avenge administrative and appointment issues in the college. “While checking the tract record of a few suspects, we found out that these people were in the places where the victim’s posters were pasted on the toilet walls. We got CCTV footage evidence also which led to their arrest,” said a police officer.

A case was registered at the Women’s Police Station under several IPC sections. Police have seized three mobile phones from the accused.