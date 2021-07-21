All speculations on leadership change baseless: Yediyurappa’s son Raghavendra

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga, on Wednesday said all speculations revolving around a possible change in leadership in Karnataka government are “baseless”.

“BSY has built BJP in Karnataka over the years and such reports (of a possible change of guard) are baseless. The party’s senior leadership should see to such statements made by other leaders which would, in turn, harm the party itself,” Raghavendra told reporters.

He also pointed out that Lingayat seers have been expressing their opinions honestly and backing Yediyurappa. “This should not be seen as part of lobbying in favour of any person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that any decision on leadership change should be taken by the BJP’s high command. “Our party’s state in-charge Arun Singh had come here to note the opinions of all legislators. We should wait for the party high command to announce a decision. Till then, others should stay quiet on the matter,” he said.

Endowments Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary also maintained that the final call was up to the central leadership of the BJP. “Our party national president J P Nadda and state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel will decide on things linked to any change of leadership,” he said.

He added that the ministers have been instructed at present to stay focused on development works and measures taken to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, BJP MLC and former JD(S) leader A H Vishwanath continued his verbal attacks on Yediyurappa urging the latter to “make a dignified exit from politics” soon.

He said, “It is A K Subbaiah who built the party (BJP) in Karnataka…At present, the Yediyurappa is merely promoting the interests of his family going against the party’s principles that one should adhere to.”