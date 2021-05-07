Karnataka leaders seek Covid Care Centre at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha

Citing the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and related fatalities in north Karnataka districts, a campaign demanding the conversion of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha — the legislature building situated in Belagavi — into a Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been gaining momentum.

Among leaders in the forefront stressing the need of converting the state legislature’s venue for winter session is Congress MLA Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar. A medically qualified doctor, Nimbalkar noted that converting Suvarna Soudha into a Covid Care Centre would come to the aid of thousands of people in Belagavi and surrounding districts of north Karnataka.

“This is something that the entire scientific community has been feeling for quite some time now. The number of Covid deaths could have been minimised if the government allocated resources and planned better before the second wave. The best we can do now is to be prepared to the fullest for a possible third wave,” she told Indianexpress.com.

The Khanapur MLA has also written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urging him to take a suitable decision. “There has been no session or any assembly proceedings taking place at the Suvarna Soudha for which the government has spending maintenance funds in crores of rupees. By converting this to a CCC and appointing doctors, nurses and other related healthcare professionals, the majestic building — built by using the taxpayers’ money — can be put to the welfare of the people,” she noted.

At the same time, Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi R Hebbalkar told Indianexpress.com that the state government should convert hotels in the district to CCCs as an immediate measure to ensure more beds available for Covid patients. “While hotels situated across the district would be more accessible, setting up step-down hospitals (similar to those in Bengaluru) and CCCs in such facilities is the need of the hour,” she said.

She added, “Even though Belagavi has not got enough attention from the government yet, this is the time to plan and act in a swift manner as the situation concerns the lives of our people. We need to allocate more Remdesivir, medical oxygen and ventilators towards districts in north Karnataka as well now.” The Congress MLA then remarked, “Suvarna Soudha can be readied by ramping up all necessary infrastructure at least for a possible third wave.”

Meanwhile, Belagavi has been reporting nearly 1,000 cases in the last few days. The situation in neighbouring districts such as Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura have also been similar ever since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic intensified in mid-April.